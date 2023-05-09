MEP Ciolos: I am interested in a presidential candidacy, but I do not rule out a European parliamentary candidacy.

MEP Dacian Ciolos stated on Tuesday in Strasbourg that he further wishes a political future in Romania and he will decide, at the appropriate time, together with the colleagues in the REPER party, whether he is to run for president or for the future European elections, told Agerpres.

When asked whether he further wishes a political future in Romania, in the context in which he did not attend the REPER party General Assembly on Saturday because of a European Parliament mission to Lebanon, Dacian Ciolos gave a positive answer, but said he had not yet made a decision regarding the office for which he would run.

"I further wish a political future in Romania, but it is not only up to me, it depends on the ones who vote," Ciolos stated within a briefing for the Romanian journalists in Strasbourg.

"I am interested a candidacy, personally speaking, where I believe that I might use the experience I have gained, in the presidential elections, and I do not rule out a further candidacy in the European Parliament elections, even if it is much less likely than it was in 2019," the MEP from the Renew group and former leader of this political group in the European Parliament stated.

He said that that he will take a decision together with the colleagues, "at the appropriate time, well in advance of those elections, depending on how things develop."

Asked whether REPER party would seek alliances in the future elections, Ciolos did not want to comment on behalf of the new REPER leadership, but said that he personally does not see how in 2024 "a single party could govern Romania, whoever it might be."

"Thus, alliances must be thought of. But now, of course, one is thinking of alliances between the parties which enter Parliament. That's where the discussions start," the co-founder of the REPER party also stated.