MEP Muresan: I'm convinced EPP will give clear vote to support von der Leyen

National Liberal Party (PNL) MEP Siegfried Muresan said on Monday that Ursula von der Leyen, who has just announced her intention to run for re-election as president of the European Commission, will receive a clear vote of support at the Congress of the European People's Party (EPP) in Bucharest on March 6-7, after which she will officially become a candidate.

Von der Leyen announced on Monday, after a meeting of the leadership of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, her intention to run for a new 5-year term at the helm of the European Commission, agerpres reports.

"Her candidacy will be put up to the vote at the convention of the Congress of the European People's Party on March 6-7 in Bucharest and von der Leyen will then become the official candidate of the EPP and PNL for this position in the European elections in June. I am convinced that, at the Congress convention in Bucharest, the EPP will be united and will give a clear vote to support Ursula von der Leyen as a candidate," Muresan said on Monday in a press statement.Muresan, who is also a vice-president of the EPP, says that the incumbent president of the European Commission "completes a term of office with significant positive results, despite the major crises she had to manage, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war triggered by Russia in Ukraine."He says that among the successes of the incumbent European Commission are the adoption of the European Recovery and Resilience Facility - the largest investment plan in the history of the European Union under which Romania receives almost EUR 30 billion, reducing energy dependence on the Russian Federation and starting accession negotiations with Moldova and Ukraine.