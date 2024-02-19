Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

MEP Muresan: I'm convinced EPP will give clear vote to support von der Leyen

Facebook
Siegfried Mureșan

National Liberal Party (PNL) MEP Siegfried Muresan said on Monday that Ursula von der Leyen, who has just announced her intention to run for re-election as president of the European Commission, will receive a clear vote of support at the Congress of the European People's Party (EPP) in Bucharest on March 6-7, after which she will officially become a candidate.

Von der Leyen announced on Monday, after a meeting of the leadership of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, her intention to run for a new 5-year term at the helm of the European Commission, agerpres reports.

"Her candidacy will be put up to the vote at the convention of the Congress of the European People's Party on March 6-7 in Bucharest and von der Leyen will then become the official candidate of the EPP and PNL for this position in the European elections in June. I am convinced that, at the Congress convention in Bucharest, the EPP will be united and will give a clear vote to support Ursula von der Leyen as a candidate," Muresan said on Monday in a press statement.

Muresan, who is also a vice-president of the EPP, says that the incumbent president of the European Commission "completes a term of office with significant positive results, despite the major crises she had to manage, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war triggered by Russia in Ukraine."

He says that among the successes of the incumbent European Commission are the adoption of the European Recovery and Resilience Facility - the largest investment plan in the history of the European Union under which Romania receives almost EUR 30 billion, reducing energy dependence on the Russian Federation and starting accession negotiations with Moldova and Ukraine.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.