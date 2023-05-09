MEP Siegfried Muresan in EP demands Olaf Scholz to more actively support Romania's Schengen accession.

Liberal MEP Siegfried Muresan on Tuesday demanded German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during the debate in the European Parliament plenary he attended, to more actively support the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, told Agerpres.

"Do support more actively the accession to the Schengen area of the two states that meet all the conditions: Bulgaria and my country, Romania. This is expected by Romanian and Bulgarian citizens, it is in the interest of the entire European Union and will lead to increased security in Europe," Siegfried Muresan, who is the vice-president of the EPP group in the EP, said.

At the same time, the National Liberalo Party (PNL) MEP asked Olaf Scholz to keep the promise of allocating 2 pct of Germany's GDP to defense.

Siegfried Muresan was the only Romanian MEP who took the floor at the debate with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and spoke in German.