Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest: From Risen Lord let us ask for peace in Ukraine, in Europe, in the world!

Roman Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest Aurel Perca called for peace in Ukraine, in Europe and in the world in his Easter Pastoral Letter, asking the Lord Jesus Christ that peace "might dwell again in our human hearts, in our families, in our nation and in the nations of the world".

"May the miracle of Christ's Resurrection inspire us with empathy for others. May love of neighbour cease to be just a slogan often repeated from the world's pulpits to our hearts and become a real attitude, to be demonstrated every day in our daily lives and in our dealings with people in need. (...) With the greatest humility, kneeling before our Risen Lord, we ask that peace might dwell again in our human hearts, in our families, in our nation and in the nations of the world. We pray that His paschal greeting, with which He welcomed His disciples: 'Peace be with you', will change the destinies of so many people who have been waiting for true peace for many days! From the Risen Lord let us ask for peace in Ukraine, in Europe, in the world!," the high Roman Catholic clergyman writes in the letter posted on the website of the Bucharest Roman Catholic Archdiocese.

Monsignor Perca points out that, "unfortunately, it is not easy to proclaim a message of joy and hope today", given the war in Ukraine.

"It is not easy to say 'rejoice' when all around us we see war, betrayal, sin, injustice and the work of the evil spirit. It is not easy to sing, 'Christ is Risen, Truly He is Risen', to those who have lost loved ones in recent weeks, days or hours; to those who live these solemn moments far from their homes, which they have had to abandon to save their lives. How painful the words of this beautiful antiphon sound in the barracks and bunkers where hundreds of thousands of innocent and intimidated people have lived for weeks in hunger and cold, in unimaginable fear," said the Roman Catholic hierarch.

Metropolitan Archbishop Perca urges that "this year, too, on this holy feast of the Resurrection of the Lord, which is so different from all the feasts of the past, we should remember all those who are alone and abandoned".

"Let us remember the elderly who live this Easter alone, far from their children. Let us remember the sick and suffering who lie in hospices and hospitals. Let us not forget the victims of the war in Ukraine and the refugees to whom we have offered a roof over their heads and a heart full of love. Let us remember them all today and in all the days to come!," says the Archbishop.

He wishes all the believers who celebrate Easter this Sunday "faith, serenity and abundant joy this Easter".

"May God bless you with faith, serenity and abundant joy this Easter. May the grace of our Risen Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God the Father and the kingdom of the Holy Spirit be with you all' (2 Corinthians 13:14). Christ is Risen! Truly, He is Risen!", wishes the Roman Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest, Aurel Perca. AGERPRES