Minister Aurescu to co-chair conference in Berlin on creating support platform for Moldova

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will be on Monday and Tuesday in Berlin, at the International Support Conference for the Republic of Moldova (Moldova Support Conference), which he will co-chair with Annalena Baerbock, Germany's foreign minister, the country holding the G7 presidency, and Jean-Yves Le Drian, France's foreign minister, the country holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The conference, co-organized by Germany, France and Romania, aims to launch the Moldova Support Platform and a call for donations from EU, G7 member states, international financial institutions and other states and international organizations, shows a Foreign Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES.

The initiative of the heads of diplomacy in Bucharest, Berlin and Paris aims to generate additional robust support for the Republic of Moldova at the political, financial and material level, as well as in terms of expertise for reforms, Agerpres.ro informs.

As a result of the military aggression launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, on February 24, the Republic of Moldova faced a serious humanitarian and economic crisis, amid a massive wave of refugees. These challenges have added to pre-existing difficulties, such as vulnerabilities in ensuring energy security and others, the MAE explains.

The international event was announced by the head of Romanian diplomacy on March 21 at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

During the ministerial segment of the Berlin event, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will plead for the most consistent and rapid commitment of the participating states and, in general, of the international community in support of the Republic of Moldova. He also reiterated his strong support for giving the Republic of Moldova a clear prospect of joining the European Union, along with Ukraine and Georgia.

Aurescu will also present the concrete actions recently undertaken by Romania in support of the Republic of Moldova, in various forms - green corridors, fuel, energy resources, transport of essential materials, as well as the objectives of the Government of Bucharest for the next period regarding the granting of assistance to Chisinau.

At the same time, he will announce Romania's decision to grant an additional package of non-reimbursable financial assistance.

The ministerial segment of the conference will be followed by sectoral debates in the form of five round tables, aimed at identifying solutions on topics of immediate interest in the current context, such as the humanitarian situation of Ukrainian refugees on the territory of the Republic of Moldova and border management. Also, the debates will focus on longer-term issues, such as the fight against corruption, the consolidation of energy security and the strengthening of the economic and financial resilience of the Republic of Moldova.

Romania will be represented at the level of thematic working groups by the Ministry of Justice, at the round table on fighting corruption, by the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the round table on the humanitarian situation of refugees and by a representative of the Ministry of Energy for the round table on energy.