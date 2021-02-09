Minister Ghinea on PNRR debates: We want to develop as many financial instruments as possible

The public debates related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be completed by the beginning of March and we want to develop as many financial instruments as possible to only give grants where no other financial instrument works, Minister of European Investments and Projects, Cristian Ghinea, stated on Monday.

The Ministry of European Investments and Projects on Monday organized the first public debates related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, informs a press release of the institution. The topics discussed were: "How do we support the New Generation? Policies for children and young people, formal and non-formal education, opportunities," respectively "How we stimulate grassroots development. Debate on rural development, with an approach specific to PNRR."

The Minister also announced that the proposals received during the consultations would be discussed with the European Commission and underscored the importance of a good drafting of the PNRR."With this money we have to be very careful because I do not want to borrow from our children to only give grants," explained Minister Cristian Ghinea.During the debate on supporting the new generation, proposals were received to support children and young people, such as: developing non-formal learning methods in the environment in which children drop out of compulsory education, supporting young people and NGOs in the field, digitization of educational processes and increasing the quality of education.At the same time, during the public debates, the adoption of the reforms proposed by the SmartEdu Strategy and by the national project "Educated Romania," initiated by the President of Romania, was discussed. The youth representatives pointed out the need to support all categories of young people, including those who complete their studies to find a job and make their way in life."Regarding rural development, the proposals aimed at supporting Local Action Groups (LAGs), social economy structures, setting up agricultural production aggregation centres, supporting social activities for young NEETs (Not in Education, Employment, or Training/who are not enrolled in an education, employment or training program)," mentions a press release.Romania will have at its disposal 30.4 billion euros through the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

