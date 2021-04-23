Minister of Defence: Land Forces military bring significant contribution in raising Romania's reputation in the world

The Land Forces military, through all that they have done throughout its national history, have brought a significant contribution in growing the prestige of the Romanian army, implicitly its reputation throughout the world, the minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, said on Friday.

"The Feast of the Great Martyr Gorge, The Bearer of Victory", represents a special occasion for the Romanian army of honoring the military of the Land Forces. During this moment of celebration, it is our duty to praise the memory and sacrifice of all those who served with devotion all Romanians. I express, this way, the homage and gratitude in front of the martyrs fallen on the battlefields, for the defence and unity of the country, for which the duty for the Country and Flag represent the supreme goal. Through all that they have done during the long national history, the military of the Land Forces, the laregst force category, have brought a significant contribution in growing the Romanian Army's prestige, and implicitly, Romania's reputation all over the world," Ciuca wrote, on Facebook.

The Minister of Defence congratulated the military of the Land Forces for the dedication and patriotism they are proving in fulfilling constitutional missions of defending the country, highlighting that they, along with other force categories, are the image of Romania's Army today, capable of taking missions that are assigned to them, for both inside the national frontiers, as well as beyond them.

According to him, another valence is given by the hopes placed in transforming Romania's Army, and especially the way in which the Land Forces contribute today in developing Romania's capabilities.