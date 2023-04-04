Minister of Labor Marius Budai: Milestone 213, related to payment request 2 for PNRR, is currently fulfilled

Milestone 213, related to payment request 2 for the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), is now fulfilled, the Constitutional Court of Romania rejecting the objection of unconstitutionality formulated by Save Romania Union (USR) on the Law for the approval of the Emergency Ordinance of Government no. 174/2022 for the modification and completion of some normative acts in the field of private pensions, the Minister of Labor, Marius Budai, announced on Tuesday.

"Despite USR's efforts to prevent the fulfillment of milestones and the attraction of European funds by Romania, milestone 213, related to payment request 2 for PNRR, is currently fulfilled. The Constitutional Court of Romania rejected, as unfounded, the objection of unconstitutionality formulated by USR on the side of the Law regarding the approval of the Government's Emergency Ordinance no. 174/2022 for the modification and completion of some normative acts in the field of private pensions (pillar 2 of pensions)", the minister wrote on his Facebook