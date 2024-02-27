Minister says some EUR 1.1 bn earmarked to support domestic research

Support for Romanian research amounts to more than just speeches, handshakes or diplomas, and is definitely visible in a set of dedicated concrete measures, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Bogdan Ivan declared on Tuesday, stressing that this year, "after a long struggle", a prize fund of at least RON 3 million was established "for the most enlightened minds of our country".

"This is a step that takes us in the desired direction, namely of showing that Romania is a place where the best minds have the proper conditions to develop and automatically change society through their achievements," Bogdan Ivan declared at the Romanian Research Gala, an event organized by the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation at the National Opera House in Bucharest.

Ivan voiced his ambition for Romania to become in a decade a leader in various R&I fields.

"Only in this way will we succeed in putting Romania on the map. We have all the conditions in place, first of all thanks to you, thanks to the brilliant minds who help Romania and shape it into a regional innovation and technology hub. We have every chance to get there, we have huge human resources, we have natural resources, we have a geographical position that helps us a lot. And, most importantly, we are united like the fingers of a hand, because we will not be able to modernize Romania, we won't be able to innovate, unless we bring to the same table government members, research specialists, the private milieu, and representatives of state institutions that may not be directly interrelated, but which ensure our security and support," Ivan pointed out.

He went on to say that after being treated as the "Cinderella of budget allocations" in the last 34 years, Romanian research started 2024 on the right foot in terms of programmed funding.

"The Romanian state has at least 1.1 billion euros available to support domestic research through 10 highly important programs, starting with scholarships that can go as high as 13,000 euros for our high-achieving youth, and ending with the planned (...) centers of excellence that received 320 million euros in financing from the Romanian government," Bogdan Ivan explained.

The new project of the Virtual Research, Innovation and Digitization Office - a digital platform where both scientists and private companies that have innovations can promote their brainchildren worldwide, but also a place where these innovations can be reunited with potential investors from the private sector, was also presented at the gala.

Attending the Romanian Research Gala were, among others, former ministers of Education and Research, lawmakers, representatives of the academic milieu, diplomats.