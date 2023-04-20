Minister Spataru: Most companies under the subordination of the Ministry of Economy are profitable

The Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru, on Thursday stated, in Bistrita, that most state companies subordinated to the Ministry of Economy are profitable, also with an increased degree of profitability, as a result of the government earmarking the necessary budgets and investments.

"Those from the Save Romania Union (USR) called me to the 'Government's Question Time' to explain the losses in the state companies. I will explain to them the fact that, during my term in office, most companies under the subordination of the Ministry of Economy are profitable and also have an increased degree of profitability, because we took care of these companies and we did not leave them without budgets, we did not leave them without investments and we continued to invest," Spataru told a press conference held at the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in Bistrita-Nasaud.

The Minister mentioned that the procedures for the selection of the boards of directors and management teams have been started, with the aim of ensuring a competitive and efficient management of the state companies, told Agerpres.

"We will have to have a competitive, efficient management, that is why at the Ministry of Transport and at the Ministry of Economy we have started the procedures for the selection of boards of directors and managerial teams in accordance with the procedures and good practice of corporate governance and we will certainly do it in such a way that these companies become, become profitable again. These are the measures we are taking," explained Florin Spataru.