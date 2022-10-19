Ministers of Health from Romania and Cuba sign cooperation agreement in healthcare

The Romanian Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, and his Cuban counterpart, José Angel Portal Miranda, signed on Tuesday a framework document establishing cooperation in the field of healthcare between Romania and Cuba, an important step in the development of the bilateral relationship between the two countries, informs the Romanian Embassy in Havana, told Agerpres.

The Romanian minister was accompanied by the Romanian ambassador to Cuba, Theodora Magdalena Mircea, and the rector of the George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology of Targu Mures, Leonard Azamfirei.

At the meeting that preceded the signing of the document, the two ministers discussed the development of exchanges of best practices in the field of providing medical assistance, the training of health professionals and collaboration in the pharmaceutical field.

This collaboration will be carried out together with the Universities of Medicine and Pharmacy, which will ensure the conditions for specialized training and offer doctoral scholarships, including in the field of pharmaceutical technology.

The presence at the event of the Romanian rectors from Targu Mures, Leonard Azamfirei, Timisoara, Marilen Pirtea, and Brasov, Ioan Abrudan, is a guarantee of the development of this collaboration, including outside the medical field.

Minister Alexandru Rafila participated, in the first part of the day, as a speaker, in the panel "Health policies as a response to the 2030 Health Agenda within the Sustainable Development Goals".