Ministry of Agriculture: 190,818 hectares affected by drought, almost 30,000 hectares affected per day

The area affected by the drought has reached 190,818 hectares, increasing by almost 30,000 hectares from one day to the next, according to data collected from 24 counties, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) informs on Tuesday.

On August 1, the total area affected by the drought was 163,026 hectares.

According to MADR data, of the total area reported, 120,102 ha cultivated with wheat and triticale were destroyed by the drought, followed by the areas cultivated with barley, oats and rye - 20,292 hectares, rapeseed - 20,077 ha, corn - 17,329 ha, soybean - 1,533 ha, peas - 454 ha, sunflower - 6,203 ha, fodder plants - 900 ha, other crops - 3,863 ha.

The situation of the areas with the affected crops is reported daily based on the damage assessment reports.

Thus, until now, the counties: Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Buzau, Calarasi, Constanta, Galati, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Ilfov, Maramures, Neamt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Tulcea, Timis, Vaslui and Vrancea have reported areas affected by drought, Agerpres.

According to the agrometeorological forecast issued by the National Meteorological Administration for the period August 2 - 8, the soil moisture content 0-100 cm depp, in the non-irrigated corn crop, will fall within low and particularly low limits (moderate pedological drought, strong and extreme), in Dobrogea, Banat, Crisana and Maramures, on large agricultural areas in Moldova, Muntenia and Oltenia, locally in the north, north-west, central and southern Transylvania.

The soil water reserve will present satisfactory and close to the optimum level values locally, in the southern, south-western, central and eastern parts of Transylvania, northern and southern Oltenia, northern, north-western and western Muntenia, northern, north-western, western and locally in south-western Moldova.

On agricultural lands where soil moisture deficits are maintained, with field crops and tree-vine species, the vegetative processes will continue to be hampered, agrometeorologists state.

From a thermal point of view, the normal weather from the beginning of the interval will enter a gradual warming process, in most of the cultivated areas.