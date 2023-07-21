Ministry of Culture to allocate 16.3 million euros for Anti-Communist Revolution Museum

The Ministry of Culture will allocate 16.3 million euros for setting up the National Museum of the Anti-Communist Revolution of December 1989, and the works are estimated to start next year, minister Raluca Turcan told a press conference held on Friday in western Timisoara.

Raluca Turcan mentioned that the design contracts and the technical project have been signed so far.

"The Ministry of Culture is carrying out a large investment project, namely we will build the National Museum of the Anti-Communist Revolution of 1989. The Ministry will allocate 16.3 million euros net. The money exists and at the moment the design contracts for the Intervention Works Approval Documentation phase, as well as the technical project, have been signed. The unit that manages this investment, through an agreement with the Development Bank of the Council of Europe, assures me and in this way I assure you and I believe that in the course of next year the works will actually begin at the Museum of the Anti-Communist Revolution," Culture minister Turcan said.

Culture minister Raluca Turcan is paying a working visit to Timisoara on Friday and will attend the performance of The Infernal Comedy, featuring famous actor John Malkovich.AGERPRES