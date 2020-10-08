Ministry of Economy: Registration of companies that want micro-grants from EU funds to start Monday

The electronic registration form for obtaining micro-grants from non-reimbursable foreign funds will be active on the granturi.imm.gov.ro link starting with Monday, October 12, 2020, at 10:00, informs the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Milieu.

"The Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Milieu launches the registration phase within the measure "Micro-grants extended from non-reimbursable foreign funds" within the state aid scheme established by Government's Emergency Ordinance 130/July 31, 2020 on some measures for granting financial support from foreign non-reimbursable funds, related to the Operational Program Competitiveness 2014-2020, in the context of the crisis caused by COVID-19. The electronic registration form for the measure will be active on the link granturi.imm.gov.ro starting Monday, October 12, 2020, 10:00," reads a ministry's release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.The registration form will remain active until Friday, October 16, 2020, at 20:00, with the possibility of extending the registration period until the budget is exhausted.On July 31, the Government approved Emergency Ordinance 130/2020 on extending grants of one billion euros in total for companies affected by the Covid-19 crisis, from non-reimbursable foreign funds related to the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020.The pre-registration of the companies in the application started on September 15 and in this stage all the applicants interested in any of the three support measures will have the possibility to pre-register the data of the legal representatives, as well as the data of the legal entities.