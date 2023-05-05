Ministry of Economy to promote two state aid schemes for energy-intensive consumers and steel industry

The Ministry of Economy will promote two state aid schemes for energy-intensive consumers and the steel industry, both from government sources and European funds, to overcome the difficult economic situations faced by this industrial sector, minister Florin Spataru announced on Thursday evening on Facebook.

"I will discuss with Energy minister Virgil Popescu and prime minister Nicolae Ciuca so that last year's situation, when the industry reduced its production capacity due to the energy crisis, will not be repeated! I don't want to put out any more fires! In 2024, we will have no more excuses! Today, I had a meeting with the Romanian steel and aluminium manufacturing industry where we discussed the future financial instruments, funds, that the Ministry of Economy is preparing both to overcome the difficult economic situations that this industrial sector is facing and to invest in green technologies. The Ministry of Economy will promote two state aid schemes for energy-intensive consumers and the steel industry, both from government sources and European funds. I assured the industry that they will be consulted when we work on the Applicant's Guide because a transparent debate will generate efficient financial instruments for the beneficiaries," wrote minister Spataru.

He pointed out that the industry has again raised the issue of contract instability with energy suppliers, as well as raw material shortages and supply chain disruption.

"We are not targeting new investors, but resilience and the need to strengthen the existing steel manufacturing industry in Romania. We discussed with UniRomSider representatives the main goal that the Ministry of Economy has in the context of promoting state aid schemes. The industry has raised again the issue of the instability of contracts with energy suppliers, but also the shortage of raw material and the disruption of the supply chain. That is why I will have discussions in the next period with prime minister Nicolae Ciuca and with the Energy minister so as not to be "taken by surprised" again by the energy crisis that affects not only domestic consumers, but especially large consumers," wrote the Economy minister, after the meeting with representatives of UniRomSider -Romanian Steel Producers Union.AGERPRES