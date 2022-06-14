Ministry of Health announces new case of monkeypox diagnosed in Romania

A 32-year-old man was diagnosed with monkeypox, is in good condition and will remain in isolation, informs the Ministry of Health.

According to the quoted source, he went to a medical clinic in Bucharest last week, and the laboratory investigations confirmed on Tuesday that the patient is infected with the monkeypox.

"The man's condition is good and he will remain in isolation. An epidemiological investigation has been launched to establish direct contacts," the Ministry of Health said.

The first case of monkeypox in Romania was diagnosed on Monday in a 26-year-old man from Bucharest. AGERPRES.