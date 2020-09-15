Ministry of Justice announces additional funds allocated through Norwegian Financial Mechanism

The Ministry of Justice announced on Tuesday that it will benefit from an additional 3.7 million euros of funds targeted to justice through the Norwegian Financial Mechanism.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the Ministry of Justice will benefit from the performance reserve provided for in the Memorandum of Understanding concluded between Romania and Norway on the implementation of the 2014-2021 Norwegian Financial Mechanism, by increasing the amount of the "Justice" Program by 3,700,000 euros, thus resulting in a financial allocation of 48,700,000 euros.

The additional funds will allow the Ministry of Justice, as program operator, to finance three new predefined projects in the following areas of intervention: correctional services, good governance, respectively combating domestic violence and gender-based violence.

The new projects will contribute to achieving the objectives assumed in governmental strategies (the 2016-2020 National Anticorruption Strategy, the 2020 - 2024 National Strategy for the Reintegration of Persons Deprived of Liberty), but also the objectives of the Norwegian Financial Mechanism, respectively reducing economic and social disparities in the European Economic Area and the strengthening of bilateral relations between Norway and Romania, says the Ministry of Justice.