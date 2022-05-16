Ministry of Justice launches new selection procedure for 11 candidates for European Delegated Prosecutor in Romania

The Ministry of Justice on Monday informed that it has launched a new procedure for selecting 11 more candidates for the office of European Delegated Prosecutor in Romania.

According to a press release sent by the Ministry to AGERPRES, nine European prosecutors have been appointed by EPPO College decisions following previous national proceedings.Interested prosecutors, who have relevant experience in the Romanian judicial system, especially in the field of criminal prosecution of crimes against the financial interests of the European Union or crimes in the fiscal or customs field, can submit their applications, in electronic format, until June 1, included.The interview is scheduled for June 16 and 17, and the results will be announced on June 20.The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) is an independent body of the European Union, in charge with investigating and prosecuting perpetrators of crimes against the EU's financial interests, including: fraud, corruption, money laundering, cross-border VAT fraud.The EPPO became operational on 1 June 2021. The EU institutions and bodies, as well as the relevant authorities of the 22 member states that have joined the EPPO, must report any criminal conduct affecting the EU budget. Individuals may also report suspected fraud and other offences. AGERPRES