Minus 31 degrees Celsius at Intorsura Buzaului, the coldest night this winter

Minus 31 degrees Celsius were recorded in the night from Wednesday to Thursday at the weather station of central-eastern Intorsura Buzaului, the lowest temperature in the current winter season.

According to the meteorologist on duty, the minimum was recorded between 6:30-7 in the morning, the temperature rising slightly afterwards.

The weather forecast indicates that the frost will persist for a few more days in the area of Intorsura Buzaului, one of the coldest poles in Romania, also nicknamed "Little Siberia" because of the extremely low temperatures recorded here every year.

For example, on January 8, 2015 at Intorsura Buzaului it was minus 34.6 degrees Celsius, and on January 10, 2017, minus 32 degrees Celsius.

Officially, the lowest temperature recorded in the last half century in Covasna County was minus 35.8 degrees Celsius on February 8, 2005, at Intorsura Buzaului, a record that has not been reached since 1939.AGERPRES