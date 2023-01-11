Mituletu-Buica resigns as chair of Standing Electoral Authority

Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica has submitted his resignation from the position of chairman of the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) to the two chambers of Parliament.

"The Standing Electoral Authority is informing that today, January 11, 2023, Mr Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica has submitted to the two chambers of Parliament his honorary resignation from the position of chair of the Standing Electoral Authority effective February 13, 2023, pursuant to Law 208/2015 on the election to the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, as well as on the organisation and operation of the Standing Electoral Authority and Law 7/2006 on the statutes of the parliamentary civil servants," reads a press statement released on Wednesday. AGERPRES