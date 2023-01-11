 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Mituletu-Buica resigns as chair of Standing Electoral Authority

epoch times romania
buica aep

Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica has submitted his resignation from the position of chairman of the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) to the two chambers of Parliament.

"The Standing Electoral Authority is informing that today, January 11, 2023, Mr Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica has submitted to the two chambers of Parliament his honorary resignation from the position of chair of the Standing Electoral Authority effective February 13, 2023, pursuant to Law 208/2015 on the election to the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, as well as on the organisation and operation of the Standing Electoral Authority and Law 7/2006 on the statutes of the parliamentary civil servants," reads a press statement released on Wednesday. AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.