President Klaus Iohannis will receive on Tuesday Maia Sandu, president of the Republic of Moldova, the Presidential Administration informs.

The Romanian head of state will also meet with the president of the People's Party of Spain, Alberto Núnez Feijóo, and with the president of the European People's Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber.

The meetings take place the day before the EPP Congress in Bucharest on Wednesday and Thursday.