More than 30 migrants found in two trucks at western border

More than 30 migrants from several countries were found while trying to leave the country illegally, hidden in two trucks carrying goods to France and Germany, at the western Nadlac II border crossing point.

Both trucks, driven by a Turkish driver and a Romanian driver, respectively, were carrying various goods and pallets, according to the documents accompanying them.

"Following a thorough check of the means of transport, 34 foreign nationals were found hidden in the cargo compartments among the goods being transported. The persons were picked up and taken to the sector headquarters for investigation, where, following checks, border guards established that they were citizens of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Nepal, aged between 20 and 44 years. It was also established that all the foreign nationals found hiding had entered Romania legally based on personal documents," Arad Border Police said on Wednesday.

In both cases, the drivers are being investigated for migrant smuggling.AGERPRES