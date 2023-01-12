 
     
More than 5.698 million active employees, registered on December 31, 2022

News.ro
The number of active employees registered in Romania was, at the end of last year, 5,698,691, and 4,787,920 pensioners, according to the data centralized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity.

The gross minimum basic salary in the country guaranteed in payment was, during 2022, 2,550 RON, with the exception of construction, the agricultural sector and the food industry, where it was 3,000 RON.

Regarding the average monthly state social insurance pension, it was 1,779 RON, while the average pension for farmers was 713 RON.AGERPRES

