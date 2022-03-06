More than 6,300 Ukrainians entered Romania in the past 24 hours

Traffic through the Siret border crossing point, the way in, remained high on Saturday, with a number of about 8,000 people having entered Romania, including more than 6,300 Ukrainian citizens.

According to the spokesman of the Territorial Service of the Border Police (STPF) Suceava, Ilie Poroch Seritan, a number of 7,750 people, out of whom 6,302 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania through the Siret bcp, as well as 986 cars, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, 1,456 people left the country through the Siret bcp, of whom 764 were Ukrainian citizens, but also 445 motor vehicles.

On Friday, 6,873 people entered the country through this border crossing point, of whom 5,740 were Ukrainian citizens, and 947 motor vehicles.