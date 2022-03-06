 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

More than 6,300 Ukrainians entered Romania in the past 24 hours

g4media.ro
ucraineni vama siret

Traffic through the Siret border crossing point, the way in, remained high on Saturday, with a number of about 8,000 people having entered Romania, including more than 6,300 Ukrainian citizens.

According to the spokesman of the Territorial Service of the Border Police (STPF) Suceava, Ilie Poroch Seritan, a number of 7,750 people, out of whom 6,302 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania through the Siret bcp, as well as 986 cars, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, 1,456 people left the country through the Siret bcp, of whom 764 were Ukrainian citizens, but also 445 motor vehicles.

On Friday, 6,873 people entered the country through this border crossing point, of whom 5,740 were Ukrainian citizens, and 947 motor vehicles.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.