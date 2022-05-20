Motorsports: Simone Tempestini, ready to defend his victories in Arges Rally

Simone Tempestini, the en titre national champion, has won all three editions of the Arges Rally since this competition returned in the National Rally Championship, and intends to win his fourth title this weekend, even if he will be competing with a Porsche 997GT, initially created for the circuit, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

A total of 77 crews will be present at the festive start, scheduled to take place on Friday evening in the Vasile Milea Square in Pitesti (county seat city), and 10 of these will be competing on cutting edge cars, with a Rally2 configuration.

Despite the competition, Tempestini will continue his ambitious project, started this season, and will once again be on the track with the Porsche model, with which he was at the beginning and during the first two rounds of the internal season, when he achieved second place and a win. The car, which also belonged to the legendary Francois Delecour, is used especially for circuits.

"It is a great challenge for me to win the title with the Porsche against all cars that were specially built for rallies, but that is why I am at the start and can't wait for a new edition of the Arges Rally," Tempestini said, clear winner in 2019, 2020 and 2021.