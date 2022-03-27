Mountain climber Adrian Ahritculesei conquers fifth volcano - Mount Giluwe, Papua New Guinea

Mountain climber Adrian Ahritculesei conquered, on Sunday, Mont Giluwe volcano (4,367 m) in Papua New Guinea, the highest in the Oceania-Australia area, the fifth goal achieved as part of the "Seven Vulcanoes" circuit, that the man from Petrosani set out to complete.

"Adrian sent me a message that he had reached the top. He said it was very damp and he was tired. He later went back to the 3,000-meter camp," Stefan Adrian Jurca, one of the climber's friends, told AGERPRES.

He mentioned that, for the time being, he can no longer contact the climber because the camp where he went down has no electricity and the telephone signal is very weak. Therefore, the communication will be resumed when Adrian Ahritculesei arrives in the town of Mount Hagen, at the beginning of the route to the volcano.

The Petrosani mountain climber's expedition to Papua New Guinea is scheduled to end on March 29, and the next volcano he has set out to conquer is Davamand (5,609 m) in Iran. The climbing is scheduled for June, and Adrian Ahritculesei will be accompanied by his friend, Stefan Jurca, Agerpres.ro informs.

So far, the 37-year-old has managed to conquer five of the world's highest volcanoes: Mont Giluwe (4,367 m) - Oceania and Australia, Pico de Orizaba (5,636 m) - North America, Elbrus (5,642 m) - Europe, Ojos del Salado (Eyes of the Salty One) (6,893 m) - South America, Kilimanjaro (5,895 m) - Africa.