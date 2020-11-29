Movie critic Irina-Margareta Nistor: Romanians prefer comedies, yet nobody seems to get it

Romanians prefer comedies in particular, yet this is something none of those who are making them currently seem to understand, says the movie critic Irina-Margareta Nistor, ahead of the presentation of the movie "Pacala" within the Festival of Psychoanalysis and Film in northwestern Cluj-Napoca.

She gave the example of the two most watched Romanian movies of all times by the Romanian public, "Nea Marin miliardar" and "Pacala".

The first edition of the event, held online, began on Friday and ends on Sunday. The festival, which was to take place in front of the big screen in Cluj-Napoca, was moderated and performed by Irina-Margareta Nistor, director of the event.

The program included six children's and adults films, a series of short films and a dinner-concert, followed by virtual discussion sessions with psychoanalysts, specialists, therapists and directors. Among the guests were actor Adrian Titieni, Dr. Bogdan Cuc, Oana Paveliuc (Master Coach NLP, Time Line Therapy & Hypnotherapy), Dr. Rita Teodoru, director Catalin Saizescu, Dr. Andreea Chitu, director Stefan Mandachi.

The festival, held under the title 'Pandemia = Solidarity?', is the Romanian screening of the European Psychoanalytic Film Festival.

The films were streamed online for free on the www.eventbook.ro platform. Live discussions with guests were streamed live on the festival's Facebook page.

The festival is organized by ARTIS, with the support of Cluj-Napoca City Hall and Cluj-Napoca City Council.