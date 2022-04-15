MP Daniel Gheorghe: 'Crown, inextricably linked to ideal of national unity, monarchy belongs to the future'

The Crown is inextricably linked to the ideal of national unity, and the monarchy belongs to the future, deputy Daniel Gheorghe, chairman of the joint committee for European integration between the Parliament of Romania and the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, said on Friday at the Peles Castle (Sinaia).

The parliamentarian was in Sinaia in the context of the reception, at the Peles Castle, by Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, and His Royal Highness Prince Radu of the members of the joint committee for European integration of the Parliament of Romania and the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova.

"The monarchy was permanently the factor of stability and the factor that managed to unite around it the entire Romanian nation. The Crown is above disputes, it is above personal choices, it is above politics, and the respect we carry for the Crown is a sacred one and one that comes from the inheritance of those who gave their lives for Romania and those who built by their effort, by their sweat and by their abnegation this nation," said MP Daniel Gheorghe, in his speech on this occasion.

At the same time, he pointed out that "national unity is our destiny."

"We strongly believe in our common future, we believe with strength in freedom, in democracy and we know very well that the Crown has always united, and if Bessarabia has united with the country because of the Crown, thanks to the Crown we have been able to live this moment. If Transylvania has united with the country, it has also done that because of the Romanian Crown, and the Crown will always watch over our nation. We believe that the future will find us again as it is our way and how our tradition is. The monarchy belongs to the future, just as national unity is our destiny," said the president of the joint committee for European integration in the Romanian Parliament, Agerpres.ro informs.

In this context, His Royal Highness Prince Radu stressed the importance of the moment and the efforts of the Republic of Moldova for a "healthy" future and "without surprises".

"We thank you for the historical and contemporary example you are giving, putting together the two most important institutions of democracy, the legislatures of our countries. In a certain way, here you are in a fortress of Europeanism. When he built this house, the founding sovereign of the dynasty looked to Europe. He came from there and wanted the country to move towards the values of democracy and freedom of the continent, which you are doing today. Try for our nation to ensure a healthy future, without surprises and dignity. This is what Her Majesty, Custodian of the Crown, is doing today, following the example of her four predecessors, and there could be no better choice in your professional meeting these days than to come and see and meet the Romanian Crown, because today, in these last decades of the existence of our peoples, the Royal House has tried, both for Romania and for the Republic of Moldova, to make bridges to the free world," said His Royal Highness Prince Radu.

For his part, MP Petru Frunze, chairman of the joint committee of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, thanked Romania for the support provided during the COVID-19 pandemic, for the support in the process of accession to the European Union, but also for the help provided during this period, when the country receives a large number of refugees from Ukraine.

"On behalf of the delegation from the Republic of Moldova, we thank Romania for the support and assistance provided over time, for the support and assistance in the field of Education, for the support and assistance in the field of Justice and, of course, for the support offered in the most complicated moments. When the pandemic destroyed human destinies, Romania was the only state that, out of the shortage of the vaccine, offered to save the lives of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova. At the same time, in the critical period we find ourselves today, again Romania is joining us when we have a large flow of refugees from Ukraine and again Romania gives us all the support and all the assistance so that these people who have fled the plague of war feel safe in the Republic of Moldova. I want to thank on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova for all the support Romania offered for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova (...). Even if we are in two Romanian states, history, culture have always shown that we have been together, and we, the political class, will strive to do everything possible for these two banks of the Prut river to unite. Our place is together with Romania in the European Union," Petru Frunze said in his speech.