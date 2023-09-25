MP Orban: Social Democrats expelled Buzatu for getting caught not for taking bribery

Dumitru Buzatu got expelled from the PSD not because he took bribery, but because he was caught, independent Deputy Ludovic Orban, representative of the Right Force [Forta Dreptei] party, said on Monday.

"Don't be mistaken and think that Dumitru Buzatu got kicked out of the PSD because he was corrupt. No. The Social Democrats kicked Buzatu out not because he took bribery, but because he was caught. The entire party community knew about him being a repeat offender in matters of corruption. Nevertheless, they supported him without hesitation, both him and his relatives and friends, and even and they were even proud of him," Orban wrote on Facebook.

The President of the Vaslui County Council, Dumitru Buzatu, was expelled from the PSD (Social Democratic Party), the leader of the Social Democrats, Marcel Ciolacu, announced on Saturday. The decision was taken unanimously at the meeting of the National Political Bureau of the party.

On the same day, the Vaslui Court decided to take the measure of preventive arrest for 30 days in the case of the president of the Vaslui County Council, Dumitru Buzatu, who is being accused by the anti-corruption prosecutors of taking bribery.