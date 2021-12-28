MW Green Power Export lists on Stock Exchange second issue of bonds of 2021

A new issue of bonds from MW Green Power Export, producer of photovoltaic electricity, will be traded on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

According to a press release sent by BVB, the new issue of bonds, with a total value of 11.67 million lei, will be traded under the stock symbol MWGP27. It is the second issue of bonds from the company allowed to trade on MTS in 2021, agerpres reports.The value of the two MWGP issues of bonds listed this year and available for trading surpasses 16 million lei.The company carried out in December 2020 a bond offer, which 40 investors subscribed to. At the moment of issuing, bonds are held by 58 investors, as a result of accomplishment assignments.MW Green Power Export is at its third bonds listing on BVB's MTS. The first issue, traded under the stock symbol MWGP21, reached maturity in December this year, and the second MWGP issue entered trading on August 31, 2021, under the stock symbol MWGP24.