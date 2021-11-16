National car production down 6.54 pct over Jan - Oct (manufacturers' association)

Romania's car production over the first ten months of the year stood at 333,179 units, down 6.54 percent from 356,491 units recorded in the year-ago period, shows data with the Association of Romanian Automobile Manufacturers (ACAROM) released on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

According to centralized data, of the 333,179 cars rolled off the lines in the reporting period, 208,104 were Dacia cars and 125,075 were Fords.

October's car output was of 18,277 units, down from 29,077 in September 2021, with 13,820 produced at the Dacia plant, and 4,457 at the Ford plant in Craiova.