National Political Council of Social Democratic Party to decide on proposal for Minister of Defence

PSD (Social Democratic Party, part of the governing coalition) on Monday will establish, at the meeting of the National Political Council, the party's proposal for the office of Minister of National Defence, informs party leader Marcel Ciolacu on Monday, told Agerpres.

"At 4:00 pm, I have a meeting with the National Political Council where we will decide who will represent the Social Democratic Party at the Ministry of Defence," Ciolacu said at the Parliament.

On October 24, Vasile Dincu resigned from the office of Minister of National Defence, citing the "impossibility of collaboration" with President Klaus Iohannis.

PSD's National Political Council meets on Monday at the party's headquarters in Bucharest.