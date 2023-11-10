National Strategy for Africa, adopted by Romania

Romania adopted the National Strategy for Africa, called "Romania - Africa: Partnership for the future through peace, development and education, a vision framework document", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

According to the source, the document recognizes the essential role of the African continent in shaping global trends in the 21st century. Elements such as Africa's demography and resources or the role of African states within the United Nations are analyzed, as well as in major global debates regarding the impact of climate change, ensuring peace, security and development, the fight against terrorism, etc.

"The strategy aims to restore Romania's relations with Africa, starting from the existence of a promising basis for collaboration, as well as a potential in various fields, which is largely unexploited. The document details the defining elements of Romania's profile in Africa, with the aim of to outline a specific role of our country in relation to the African continent, starting from the significant capital of sympathy that Romania benefits from in Africa, which risks diminishing as the generational change takes place," says the ministry.

Thus, the document "brings together in a structured framework actions in the traditional fields of Romania's cooperation with African states (education, peace and security, economic cooperation, agriculture), to which are added a series of new sectors, but with important development potential, such as digitization or the transfer of experience in areas of common interest (climate and environmental protection, civil protection, phyto-sanitary and food safety rules, cyber security)".

The new strategic approach traces a series of lines of action in the political-diplomatic field, security, education, culture, interpersonal contacts, economic-commercial and technical cooperation, international cooperation for development.

The new strategy is the result of a governmental approach, which benefited from the accumulated contributions of the academic, economic and Romanian civil society with experience on the African continent. Based on this, in the next interval, concrete cooperation activities will be initiated with partner states on the African continent.