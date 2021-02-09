National Union of Students in Romania: Savings cannot be made from students

The National Union of Students in Romania (UNSR) on Monday expressed "concern" over the "limitation" of free train tickets for students and said that "savings cannot be made" from them, according to AGERPRES.

"For both students in general and those from disadvantaged social and economic backgrounds, in particular, free train tickets were an opportunity that facilitated their access to higher education. The news that the Romanian government, led by Prime Minister Florin Citu, is trying again to limit this facility which has brought enormous benefit to students, can only outrage us in the context of gaps in current legislation in the education sector, and the inconsistency of decisions taken by governments results in more distrust on the part of students - a category of citizens that certainly brings added value to our country. The National Union of Students in Romania publicly and firmly expresses the concern of all students about this limitation and finds that no one can be sure for a second as to the validity of the facilities received from the Romanian Government, regardless who will be the residents of Victoria Palace of Government," the students said in a press release.

According to the UNSR, "savings cannot be made" from students, and "true strategies" and the limitation of unnecessary spending can be drawn up "only together with the representatives of the population, in a permanent, consistent and long-lasting dialogue".

"Free transport for students is not eliminated. There is local transport and there is a shuttle, which is settled. For students there are certain discussions, only at the level of the Ministry of Transport, for the moment, it is about access to free travel by rail. No one took considering the total elimination of gratuity," specified the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, on Monday evening, on private television broadcaster Realitatea Plus.