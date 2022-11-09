NATO ministerial meeting on November 29-30 confirms Romania's role amid current security context (official)

The meeting of NATO foreign ministers to be hosted by Romania on November 29 and 30 confirms Romania's role amid the current security context while reflecting the interest of NATO and its allies in our region and showing Romania's constant support for Ukraine, told Agerpres.

The idea was highlighted by Romania's Permanent Representative to NATO Dan Neculaescu in a statement to AGERPRES.

"I would like to emphasise three main aspects. First of all, the fact that Romania hosting a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at the end of November confirms our role in the region and the importance that Romania has, especially amid the current security context at the Euro-Atlantic level. That's for sure. Secondly, Romania's hosting the ministerial meeting shows the interest that NATO and its allies have in our region. You know very well that Romania has been constantly interested in promoting security in the Black Sea region, and the fact that this ministerial meeting is held here shows the interest of NATO and its allies in this region. It is extremely important in today's very fragile security context generated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The third thing that I want to mention is that from the beginning Romania has been a supporter of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, something recognised by all the NATO countries, and the fact that this meeting will take place in Romania also highlights the support that Romania has been granting to Ukraine," Neculaescu told AGERPRES.

Equally, the Bucharest meeting of NATO foreign ministers - the first of its kind organised in Romania - has a particular importance as a milestone between the Madrid Summit and the upcoming Vilnius Summit.

"Consequently, the decisions that we expect at this ministerial meeting that are currently being discussed at the NATO level are very important along this path of transforming NATO, increasing the security of the eastern flank and adapting to the new security realities, where Russia is the most important security risk to NATO and Euro-Atlantic security."

In the diplomat's opinion, the November 29-30 meeting in Bucharest will contribute to increasing Romania's profile inside NATO. Romania, which has proved to be an extremely responsible and capable ally, hosted a summit in 2008, a meeting of defence ministers and a meeting of the heads of the NATO Military Committee, the alliance's highest military decision-making body.

The meeting of November 29/30 will include four sessions related to the implementation of the decisions taken at the NATO summit in Madrid, the war in Ukraine, energy security and partners.

Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Finland, Sweden and Bosnia are also invited to the meeting.