More than 1,700 refugee students and pre-schoolers from Ukraine have applied for enrolment as guest students in Romanian schools and kindergartens, with almost 1,500 of them already distributed, Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Friday.

According to him, out of the 1,769 children who applied, 570 are pre-schoolers and 1,199 students, Agerpres.ro informs.

As of Friday, 1,497 of them were already distributed /enrolled - 527 pre-schoolers and 970 students.