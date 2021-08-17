Nearly 20 migrants from Afghanistan and Nepal, discovered hidden in trucks on border with Hungary

Nearly 20 migrants from Afghanistan and Nepal have been discovered in the last 24 hours while trying to leave Romania illegally through Arad and Bihor counties, hidden in freight trucks leaving for the Schengen area, agerpres reports.

According to a press release sent on Tuesday by the Arad Border Police, the migrants were discovered at the Varsand, Nadlac II and Bors border crossing points.

At Nadlac II, where border police officers carried out detailed checks of two trucks, driven by a Belarusian and a Bulgarian, were found 11 migrants from Afghanistan and Nepal, aged between 15 and 31, asylum seekers in Romania."According to the documents accompanying the goods, the drivers were transporting metal shelves and aluminum products for companies from Germany and Poland," the Arad Border Police states.In Varsand, in a freighter driven by a Bulgarian citizen, transporting car parts to France, three Afghans, aged between 15 and 17, asylum seekers in our country, were found.The border police officers in Bors found four young Afghans in a truck driven by a Bulgarian citizen carrying metal parts to Poland. The migrants are aged between 11 and 22.In all cases, border police officers are conducting investigations.