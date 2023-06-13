Nearly 20 million forest saplings planted by Romsilva in spring afforestation campaign

The National Forestry Authority - Romsilva planted, in the spring afforestation campaign, 19.8 million forest saplings and regenerated 10,503 hectares of forest land owned by the state, 8.9 pct above the planned schedule, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Thus, 7,294 hectares of forest land were naturally regenerated and 3,209 hectares were regenerated through afforestation works, including 32 hectares of forest curtains, with 332 hectares more than the programme of the spring afforestation campaign.

According to the source, during the spring afforestation campaign, completion works were carried out on 2,008 hectares of forest land and plantation restoration works on 497 hectares.

"The annual programme for the regeneration of the state forest land administered by the National Forestry Authority - Romsilva, in the two afforestation campaigns, spring and autumn, provides for the regeneration of 13,126 hectares of forest land, 8,893 hectares through natural regeneration and 4,233 hectares through artificial regeneration, current addition works in plantations on 2,368 hectares and restoration works of plantations affected by calamities on 826 hectares, for all works a budget of 220.4 million RON having been allocated," the press release states.

In the last five years, the National Forestry Authority - Romsilva has regenerated 72,545 hectares in the state's public forest land, of which 48,217 hectares through natural regeneration and 24,328 hectares through afforestation works, planting 132.9 million forest saplings.

The National Forestry Authority - Romsilva administers 3.13 million hectares of forests that are the public property of the state, about 48 pct of the country's forests, and provides forestry services for about one million hectares of forests in other forms of ownership. Also, Romsilva administers 22 national and national parks, as well as 12 state stud farms.

Of the total number of forests owned by the state, 80 pct have international standard forest management certification.