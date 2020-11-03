Nearly 8 million Romanians passionate about videogames; users play on 2-3 devices (RGDA research)

Nearly eight million Romanians play video games on smartphones, PCs, consoles or tablets, shows the data of the first large market study regarding video game consumption in Romania, launched by the Romanian Game Developers Association (RGDA), during the specialty conference Dev.Play.2020, according to AGERPRES.

"The popularity of games is very high in Romania, too, although there were no concrete figures about the relation of Romanians with them. The RGDA comes, as a first, with significant data showing how many Romanians dedicate time to this environment. It's a first study which, certainly, in the years to come may be improved upon with even more relevant statistical data," said, in the opening of the event, Catalin Butnariu, RGDA chair.

According to the study titled "Video game users in Romania", of the 7.9 million Romanians with ages between 15 and 64 years old that game, more than half (52 pct) are men and 48 pct are women. At the same time, 39 pct of adult gamers are graduates of higher education (college or graduate degree holders), nearly half (48 pct) of them are married or in consensual union.

The RGDA results show that a user plays, on average, on 2-3 devices, while the most popular platforms used by Romanians are: mobile phones (64 pct), PC/laptop (60 pct), tablets (20 pct) and consoles (15.5 pct). Additionally, online games are preferred by 14.3 pct of players, and social media games by 6.7 pct of them.

Regarding the acquisition of video games, 45 pct of responders said they pay for them, while 55 pct prefer to download them from torrent trackers.

Furthermore, of those using consoles, 48 pct use Playstation 4, 18 pct use Xbox One, 10 pct Playstation 3 and 9 pct use Nintendo Switch, the preference rankings showing similar results.

The study, conducted by iZi Data upon the request of RGDA included 1,005 CAWI questionnaires, filled in by men and women, aged 15-64 which play on at least one of the platforms - PC/laptop, consoles, mobile/tablet.

The Romanian Game Developers Association (RGDA) is a non-profit organization that proposes to support and promote the Romanian video game developers. The objectives of the entity are to inform the wider audience about the industry, to ensure that there are sufficient sources for training and education for those desiring a career in the field, to create a tight knit community of developers and to represent the industry in front of state authorities and international actors.