Negrescu: National Recovery and Resilience Plan approved by Gov't does not meet European requirements

Social Democratic Party (PSD) MEP Victor Negrescu said on Tuesday that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan presented by the Government does not meet European requirements, being "oversized" from a financial point of view.

"This form of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) does not correspond to European requirements and this form approved by the Romanian Executive will not be in any case the final form of the plan. (...) We are not necessarily talking about a rejection, we are talking about the need to change this plan, because it is going before the European Executive with an oversized plan from a financial point of view. (...)," Negrescu told a press conference at the PSD headquarters.

He added that the PNRR objectives should be implemented by the end of August 2026, but they cannot be achieved within this period.