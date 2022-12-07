 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

New Austria and Liberal Forum supports Romania's accession to Schengen Area, says USR

DW
schengen

The New Austria and Liberal Forum (NEOS) party, from the European family of Save Romania Union (USR), supports Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, announces USR.

The leader of NEOS, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, called on the Austrian Government to withdraw its decision to oppose Romania's accession to the Schengen Area and pointed out that the Austrian People's Party (OVP), the party in power in Austria, "endangers with this decision the very essence of the European project: freedom," says the cited source.

"Austria single-handedly limits the freedoms of EU citizens. The federal government should analyse very carefully who our allies are. The formation of a Nehammer - Orban - Vucic axis and the alienation of Romania, Bulgaria and the rest of the EU countries is not in Austria's interest," said Beate Meinl-Reisinger, according to USR.

Moreover, NEOS MEP Claudia Gamon showed that Romania and Bulgaria have met the Schengen accession criteria since 2011.

"A country's accession to the Schengen Area does not depend on the provisions and the temporary situation of the OVP, but on certain strictly technical criteria. It is time for their non-acceptance in Schengen to end," specified Claudia Gamon, as quoted by USR.AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.