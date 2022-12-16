New car registrations increase 7% in the first 11 months; 57.7% advance for electrified cars (analysis)

New car registrations increased by 7% in the first 11 months of 2022, compared to the same period last year, with "electrified" cars registering an advance of 57.7% and reaching a share of market of 20.9%, according to an analysis carried out by the Association of Automobile Makers and Importers (APIA), told Agerpres.

In November, there was a 2.5% decrease in vehicle registrations compared to the same month of the previous year. Cars (which represent approximately 84% of the total) recorded, in November 2022, a volume of 10,949 units, 3.6% less than in the similar month of 2021.

"If we refer to previous years, the month of November 2022 is down by 13.0% compared to the similar period in 2020 and by 12.4% compared to November 2019," shows the analysis, based on data from the Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration Directorate (DRPCIV).

In the national market, the Top 10 brands, passenger cars + commercial vehicles, after 11 months from 2022, is led by Dacia (35,006 units), followed by Ford (11,072 units), Toyota (10,097 units), Renault (9,739 units), Hyundai ( 8,995 units), Volkswagen (8,377 units), Skoda (7,997 units), Mercedes Benz (6,715 units), Peugeot (3,852 units) and BMW (2,703 units).