 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

New passenger car registrations in Romania decline 2.8pct in Q2 2023

Act Center
inmatriculari auto placute

New passenger car registrations in Romania decline 2.8pct in Q2 2023

New passenger car registrations in Romania decreased by 2.8% in Q2 2023 , y-o-y, while new registrations of commercial cars declined 8.6% in the same period of time, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), told Agerpres.

In Q 2 2023, the share of new registrations of imported used passenger cars in total new car registrations further increased (67%), with a decrease of 7.2 percentage points y-o-y noticeable in used commercial cars.

The new registrations of passenger cars increased in the category of buses and minibuses by 26.9% and by 9% in the category of mopeds and motorcycles, and decreased in the category of passenger cars by 3.4%.

Regarding the new registrations of new passenger cars, increases were recorded in all categories as follows: in the category of buses and minibuses by 2.5 times, in the category of mopeds and motorcycles by 29.2% and in the category of passenger cars by 23, 3%.

Regarding the new registrations of commercial cars, there were increases in the category of road tractors by 11.6% and decreases in the category of lorries (including road vehicles for special purposes) by 16.7% and in the category of trailers and semi-trailers by 2.7 %. New registrations of new commercial cars increased in the category of road tractors by 25.4% and in the category of lorries (including road vehicles for special purposes) by 2.9% and a 2.9% decrease in the category of trailers and semi-trailers.

Compared with Q1 2023, new registrations of road vehicles increased by 0.6% for passenger cars and a decrease by 1.4% in commercial cars.

A classification by European Pollution Standard shows that 60.9% of the newly registered complied with Euro 4, Euro 5 or Euro 6 pollution standards and 10.9%, of the vehicles complied with Non-Euro pollution standards at the end of Q2 2023.

For the passenger car category, 34.6% of them were Euro 4 compliant vehicles; in the category of buses and minibuses, 24.5% of them complied with Euro 3 standards, while 26.8% of mopeds and motorcycles, were classified as Non-Euro.

As many as 28.9% of the lorries were Euro 3 compliant; as many as 38.8% of the road tractors were Euro 6 compliant, while 24.4% of road vehicles for special purposes fell into the Non-Euro category.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.