New passenger car registrations in Romania decline 2.8pct in Q2 2023

New passenger car registrations in Romania decreased by 2.8% in Q2 2023 , y-o-y, while new registrations of commercial cars declined 8.6% in the same period of time, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), told Agerpres.

In Q 2 2023, the share of new registrations of imported used passenger cars in total new car registrations further increased (67%), with a decrease of 7.2 percentage points y-o-y noticeable in used commercial cars.

The new registrations of passenger cars increased in the category of buses and minibuses by 26.9% and by 9% in the category of mopeds and motorcycles, and decreased in the category of passenger cars by 3.4%.

Regarding the new registrations of new passenger cars, increases were recorded in all categories as follows: in the category of buses and minibuses by 2.5 times, in the category of mopeds and motorcycles by 29.2% and in the category of passenger cars by 23, 3%.

Regarding the new registrations of commercial cars, there were increases in the category of road tractors by 11.6% and decreases in the category of lorries (including road vehicles for special purposes) by 16.7% and in the category of trailers and semi-trailers by 2.7 %. New registrations of new commercial cars increased in the category of road tractors by 25.4% and in the category of lorries (including road vehicles for special purposes) by 2.9% and a 2.9% decrease in the category of trailers and semi-trailers.

Compared with Q1 2023, new registrations of road vehicles increased by 0.6% for passenger cars and a decrease by 1.4% in commercial cars.

A classification by European Pollution Standard shows that 60.9% of the newly registered complied with Euro 4, Euro 5 or Euro 6 pollution standards and 10.9%, of the vehicles complied with Non-Euro pollution standards at the end of Q2 2023.

For the passenger car category, 34.6% of them were Euro 4 compliant vehicles; in the category of buses and minibuses, 24.5% of them complied with Euro 3 standards, while 26.8% of mopeds and motorcycles, were classified as Non-Euro.

As many as 28.9% of the lorries were Euro 3 compliant; as many as 38.8% of the road tractors were Euro 6 compliant, while 24.4% of road vehicles for special purposes fell into the Non-Euro category.