New registrations of vehicles down 16.8pct in Q4; imported used cars see upward trend

Registrations of new road vehicles decreased by 16.8pct in the 4th quarter of last year, compared to 2020, and the share of new registrations of imported used cars in the total number of registrations of new vehicles was 73.3pct, an increase by 1.6 percentage points compared to the reference period, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

According to the official statistics, which are based on data centralized by the Directorate of Driving Permits and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV), in the last quarter of 2021 there were recorded decreases in new registrations of vehicles for passenger transport in all categories, as follows: mopeds and motorcycles (-35.1pct), buses and minibuses (-20.7pct) and cars (-16.2pct).With regard to the new registrations of new vehicles for passenger transport, there were recorded decreases as follows: in the category of mopeds and motorcycles - by 42.8pct, in the category of buses and minibuses (-29.7pct) and in the category of cars ( -21pct).Compared to the third quarter of 2021, in the fourth quarter of 2021, the new registrations of road vehicles decreased by 16.2pct for passenger vehicles, and the new registrations of road vehicles for the transport of goods decreased by 13.7pct.At the same time, the road vehicles classified according to the European pollution norms, registered in circulation, included, in the reference period, 57.6pct, vehicles with the pollution norms Euro 4, Euro 5 or Euro 6, respectively in proportion of 11.9pct, vehicles with Non-Euro pollution norm.For the passenger cars category, the largest share was held by vehicles complying with the European norm Euro 4, respectively 35.2pct, and in the category of buses and minibuses most vehicles (25.5pct) were classified in the Euro 3 norm, while for the category of mopeds and motorcycles most vehicles (29.6pct) were classified Non-Euro.The cited data show that the vehicles complying with the European norm Euro 3 predominated for the category of trucks in proportion of 30.1pct, those complying with the norm Euro 6 were predominant for the category of tractors (34.1pct) and for the category of road vehicles for special purposes most special vehicles (26pct) were classified as Non-Euro.