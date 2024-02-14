Nicolae Ciuca, on merger of elections: I am counting on everyone's reason, so that we have a solution

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday at the Romanian Athenaeum that he is counting on the reason of the coalition partners, so that a solution can be found to merge the European Parliament and the local elections.

"We will discuss again, we will look for solutions, and I am counting a lot on everyone's reason, so that we have a solution and focus on everything that means the act of government, the preparation of all the electoral stages. And thus we can continue to ensure stability through political responsibility," said Ciuca.Asked if he was considering separate participation of the PNL in the elections, in case an agreement is not reached, he said that this decision had been made since last autumn."We have been considering separate participation since November, when we decided to commit to the 2024 campaign through our own forces. We have the motto By our own forces', as such it is not about us, the National Liberal Party, but about what we need to do to ensure the necessary representativeness of the citizens' vote. It is the citizens' vote that counts. Political parties must do everything to make it happen in reality," added the PNL leader.Nicolae Ciuca participated, together with PNL Secretary General Lucian Bode, in the Romanian Sports Gala 2023, an event organised by the National Agency for Sport, at the Romanian Athenaeum.