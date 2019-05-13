Nicolas Cage to be presented in Cluj-Napoca with TIFF career award

Winner of an Oscar and many other prestigious awards at the world's major film festivals over a four-decade career, film director and producer Nicolas Cage will receive the Transylvania Trophy for Contribution to World Filmmaking at the 18th edition of the Transylvania International Film Festival TIFF 2019.

According to a press statement released on Monday, the American star will be in Cluj, May 31-June 2, and his presence was made possible thanks to Cemacon's support.

"A true star with an atypical personality in the Hollywood landscape, Nicolas Cage has created memorable roles in films, nonchalantly moving from blockbusters to art films, being one of the best-rated actors of all time. Born on January 7, 1964 to a family of Italian origin full of filmmaking personalities, Nicolas Kim Coppola wanted to become an actor ever since he was a little boy, inspired by his idol James Dean," according to the TIFF press statement.

Cage will receive the Transylvania Trophy for Contribution to the World Filmmaking at a special event to be held on June 1 in the Unirii Open Air Market before thousands of spectators there. The audience will then be able to watch the hi-tech thriller "Face /Off," directed by John Woo, where Nicolas Cage, along with John Travolta, alternately plays the role of a psychopath killer and the police officer that chases him. On Sunday, June 2, on the spectacular backdrop of Banffy Castle at Bontida, moviegoers will watch the bloody horror "Mandy" (2018, directed by Panos Cosmatos) from 21:30hrs. The film is a "fabulously ferocious revenge horror" according to British newspaper The Guardian, with Cage "on magnificent, mind-boggling form as a chainsaw-wielding lumberjack hunting the gang who invaded his home."

Also on June 2 a masterclass will be moderated by TIFF artistic director Mihai Chirilov, a unique meeting between Cage and the public.

AGERPRES