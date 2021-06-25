No reports of Romanian nationals affected by Thursday's tornado in Czech Republic

Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) says that the Czech Republic has so far not notified the local Romanian embassy about the existence of Romanian nationals among those affected by Thursday's tornado, and no requests for consular assistance were received in connection with this incident.

"Amidst the weather phenomena that took place on June 24 in the Czech Republic, the Romanian Embassy in Prague as a matter of urgency asked the Czech authorities for official information on the citizenship, identity and health of the affected persons," MAE says in a response to the AGERPRES request.

According to MAE, the Romanian Embassy in Prague keeps in touch with the Czech authorities, being prepared to provide consular assistance according to its legal competences.MAE says Romanian citizens can request consular assistance by calling the following numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Prague: +420 257 532090, +420 257 533965, +420 257 530426. The calls are redirected to the Centre for Contact and Support of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by call centre operators 24/7.Also, the Romanian nationals in the Czech Republic in a difficult, special situation of an emergency nature can also call the emergency line the embassy: +420 607 078 501.