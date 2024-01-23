Subscription modal logo Premium

Non-governmental credit balance up by 0.7% in December 2023

bnr.ro
bnr

Non-governmental credit balance up by 0.7% in December 2023

The balance of non-governmental credit granted by credit institutions increased, in December 2023, by 0.7% compared to November 2023 (0.5% in real terms), up to the level of 387.077 billion RON, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Bank of Romania.

The RON-denominated credit, with a weight of 68.4% in the total volume of non-governmental credit, increased by 0.7%, and the foreign currency RON-denominated credit, with a weight of 31.6% in the total volume of non-governmental credit, increased by 0.9% (similar evolution in the case of expressing the indicator in euros).

Compared to the same period of 2022, the non-governmental credit registered an increase of 6.4% (-0.2% in real terms), due to the 5.8% increase in the RON-denominated component (-0.8% in real terms reals) and with 7.9% of the foreign currency RON-denominated component (7.3% in the case of expressing the indicator in euros).

Government credit registered a 1% increase in the last month of last year, compared to November 2023, up to 196.585 billion RON. Compared to December 2022, it increased by 12.3% (5.3% in real terms).

The broad monetary mass (M3) recorded, at the end of December 2023, a balance of 667.757 billion RON. This increased by 3% (2.8% in real terms) compared to November 2023, and compared to December 2022 it increased by 10.7% (3.9% in real terms).

