Non-resident tourists arriving in Romania spend on average 2,609,7 lei/person in H1 2019

The total number of non-residents accommodated in collective tourist accommodation establishments in H1 of 2019 stood at almost 1.21 million, while their expenses amounted to 3.15 billion lei, according to the data issued on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Thus, in H1 2019, non-resident tourists who came to Romania spent on average 2,609.7 lei/person.In Q2 of 2019, their number increased to 761,900 and their expenses stood at 1.85 billion lei.Of the total number of non-resident tourists who came to Romania in H1 of 2019, 48.0 percent organized their stay through travel agencies, whereas 34.1 percent planned their stay themselves. The main means of transport used by non-resident tourists to arrive in Romania was the plane used by 80.3 percent of the total number of tourists, whereas private cars accounted for 11.0 percent, followed by coaches and buses 7.1 percent and other means (train, riverboats, rented cars, motorcycles etc.) 1.6 percent.Of the total number of non-resident tourists who came to Romania in Q2 of 2019, 50.3 percent organized their stay through travel agencies, whereas 31.7 percent planned their stay themselves. The main means of transport used by non-resident tourists to arrive in Romania was the plane used by 77.4 percent of the total number of tourists, whereas private cars accounted for 11.1 percent, followed by coaches and buses 9.5 percent and other means (train, riverboats, rented cars, motorcycles etc.) 2.0 percent.