Notoriety of Forta Dreptei brand stands at 20 - 25 pct, leader Ludovic Orban says

The president of the Forta Dreptei party, Ludovic Orban, stated on Friday, in a press conference in southern Ramnicu Valcea, that he is not "one hundred percent" convinced that the USR (Save Romania Union) project to create a right-wing pole will be possible, but he is confident that his formation will get a good score in next year's elections.

"Our first ally is the citizen and we want to represent the citizen correctly. Obviously we are open to dialogue and cooperation with actors from civil society, with citizens and political formations with whom we can identify common points of support. Among the political actors whom we are in dialogue and cooperation with are those from USR in the first place, whom we have a very close collaboration with at the parliamentary level. We also had a dialogue and are in certain relations with those from PMP (People's Movement party). Now, if it will be done, how it will be done, what kind, remains to be determined. I don't like to talk about a subject that I am not one hundred percent convinced that it will be possible. We are the Forta Dreptei and we, as the (Force of Right) want to represent the people correctly," Ludovic Orban, former liberal premier, said.

He added that he has no doubt that his party will get a good score in the elections, despite the opinion polls made public so far, the main objective of the political formation being to re-motivate that disillusioned category of the public to get involved again in public life.

"No opinion poll published in the last two years is correct. All polls are ordered by the PSD (Social Democratic party) or the PNL (National Liberal party) or other institutional actors with the money of the PSD or the PNL... all that was given to publicity. The main concern of the PNL and the PSD is to convey to the dissatisfied right-wing people in Romania that there is no chance of change, that they are revolted anyway, they are disappointed. (...) Today, in order to measure the Force of the Right correctly, you must also put the Force of the Right and in parenthesis Ludovic Orban. Why? The notoriety of the Forta Dreptei brand is about 20-25 pct, because notoriety builds over time. The vast majority of the population does not constantly follow political life. Those who constantly follow political life are 20-25 pct. And our problem is not to cross the threshold. Our problem is to re-motivate the educated people, the people who took to the streets against Ordinance 13 (On January 31, 2017 the Government approved an Emergency Ordinance amending the Criminal Code and theCriminal Procedure Code), the people who took to the streets on August 10 (2018), the people who were betrayed by (president Klaus) Iohannis and the PNL leadership. To re-motivate them, to re-awaken their interest in public life, to bring back their activism and the desire to get involved, this is the objective. The rest doesn't even matter anymore, whether you take it because we'll take it over the threshold anyway. I don't have the slightest doubt," Ludovic Orban said.